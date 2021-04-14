English
Infosys forms new ESG committee chaired by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Moneycontrol News
April 14, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST

Infosys on April 14 announced that it has formed an Environmental Social and Governance Committee of the Board (ESG Committee) with independent directors- Chitra Nayak and Uri Levine - as members of the new formed Committee, with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director of the Infosys Board appointed as Chair of the ESG Committee.

In an official release the company said that the ESG Committee will meet periodically and guide the Board in discharging its oversight responsibility on matters related to organization-wide ESG initiatives, priorities, and leading ESG practices.

“We are pleased to institute this new committee of our board focused on accelerating the integration of ESG factors into everything that we do as a business. As a progressive company balancing financial return to investors with unwavering focus on being sustainable and socially responsible, this initiative will help us nurture a well-governed model to realize the many aspirations on our ESG roadmap”, stated Shaw.

Last year the company announced its ESG Vision 2030 in 2020 and turned carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

"This is part of Infosys’ long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change, technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energizing local communities, ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management," the company reiterated its emphasis on their vision in the release.
TAGS: #ESG Committee #Infosys
first published: Apr 14, 2021 09:45 pm

