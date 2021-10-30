MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

I-T portal functioning properly as Infosys fixes 90% glitches: Sources

Infosys is 'working to fix the remaining glitches' and is expected to complete it 'in another 10-15 days'.

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
IT Department (Representative image: Shutterstock)

IT Department (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Infosys has resolved most of the glitches in the income-tax e-filing portal and set it back in operation, CNBCTV-18 reported on October 30.

“The I-T e-filing portal has started functioning properly and glitches are fixed up to 90 percent. Taxpayers can start filing returns,” the channel quoted sources saying. The people added that Infosys is “working to fix the remaining glitches” and is expected to complete it “in another 10-15 days”.

Moneycontrol could not verify the report independently.

Chartered Accountants however disagree and say the portal is still "not working fine yet". They said users are not getting their OTPs and cannot nominate an authorised representative. "Many glitches are still there," one CA said, asking not to be named.

Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 to develop the a new I-T portal that would replace the old one. The aim was to reduce the processing time from 63 days to one day for a total outlay of Rs 4,200 crore. But it ran into glitches soon after it was launched on June 7, 2021. It was peak tax season and everything went downhill since.

Close

Related stories

While the idea was to have a taxpayer-friendly portal that would be simple in design and use, and expedite refunds, this has now become a running joke with the portal being inaccessible more often than not.

Also Read | I-T portal glitch: What went wrong with Infosys' new e-filing portal?

A few hours after the launch, tax professionals took to Twitter, tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and said that the site was not working.

A day later, Sitharaman asked Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani to address the users’ concerns. As the issues persisted, Infosys was summoned by the finance ministry on June 22. During the meeting, which was attended by CEO Salil Parekh virtually and COO Pravin Rao in person, the company assured that it has augmented the team to address the glitches and the team was working to resolve them.

Two months later, on August 23 the team met the finance minister again and was given the ultimatum of September 15 to resolve the issues. While the company assured that it was working on it expeditiously and deployed 750 employees on the project with COO Rao overseeing it, there was not much clarity on what had gone wrong.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #e-filing portal #Income Tax #India #Infosys #IT #tech
first published: Oct 30, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.