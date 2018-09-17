Infosys eyes 15-20 firms for buyouts, expects to ink deals in next 2 years: Report

Infosys is looking at inorganic growth through acquisitions, in spite of the controversies surrounding its buyout of Israeli software firm Panaya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh told a leading business daily.

In an interview with the Business Standard, Parekh said that the mergers and acquisitions team at India's second largest software exporter was 'shortlisting 15-20 companies'. It expects to close a few of those deals over the next 12-24 months, Parekh said.

Infosys has a clear idea of where it wants to grow, and would acquire entities that are agreeable to the company, its board and market, Parekh told the newspaper.

Parekh further said there was "huge appetite" for cloud-based, software-as-a-service, data analytics, user experience, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) based companies.

Infosys has, after Parekh's joining in January, made two acquisitions -- US-based creative and consumer insights agency Wongdoody and more recently Fluido, a Salesforce advisor and consulting partner in Nordics.

It has also partnered with Australian Open and formed a joint venture with Temasek, the global investment company headquartered in Singapore.

In April, the IT firm said it would hive off Kallidus, Skava and Panaya, and look for potential buyers by March 2019. All three were acquisitions made under previous CEO Vishal Sikka.

The sale of Panaya was mired in controversy after a whistleblower claimed the deal was overvalued and alleged that former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal was given an unusually high severance package as “hush money” since he was not in favour of the acquisition.

Parekh told the newspaper that issues of corporate governance were becoming a thing of the past and that Infosys was returning to a "stable phase" under non-executive chairman of the Board and co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Corporate governance was the thorny issue that eventually led to his predecessor's exit from the company.