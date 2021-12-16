MARKET NEWS

English
Infosys extends digital innovation partnership with Australian Open

The extended collaboration with Tennis Australia will introduce enhanced broadcast match statistics and new initiatives to make tennis more accessible for all, while continuing to develop innovative digital stakeholder experiences, a statement said.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
Infosys

Infosys

 
 
IT major Infosys on Thursday announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026.

The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media, it added.

The multi-year commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event, the statement said.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia for a further five years, and to continue reimagining the Australian Open’s world-class digital offerings.

"For us, this collaboration is about digital innovation providing greater access to the wonderful sport of tennis and helping to build it into a truly global and inclusive game," Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Infosys and Region Head, Australia and New Zealand, said.

The collaboration aims to focus across 4 key areas — enhanced broadcast statistics to increase fan engagement; delivering new innovations for fans, players and the media; driving the digital experience vision; and bringing digital for inclusivity and greater access to the underprivileged and grassroots community.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Infosys until 2026, as part of our ongoing journey of innovation. We look forward to working together to continue to change the way fans, players, coaches and audiences around the world engage with the Australian Open and our sport," Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director, said.
PTI
Tags: #Australian Open #Business #Companies #Infosys
first published: Dec 16, 2021 11:53 am

