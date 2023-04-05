English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Infosys extends collaboration with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end strategic IT services

    These services will provide application maintenance and support, application development and validation, life cycle upgrades, application modernisation, and content modernisation.

    PTI
    April 05, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST
    As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also offer strategic consultancy for LexisNexis' downstream, discretionary and strategic spending.

    As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also offer strategic consultancy for LexisNexis' downstream, discretionary and strategic spending.

    Infosys on Wednesday said it has extended collaboration with data and analytics company LexisNexis to provide information services across their range of content, enterprise and product applications.

    Infosys will provide LexisNexis end-to-end strategic IT services across multiple business domains that include their global content systems, global business systems and product development, according to a statement.

    These services will provide application maintenance and support, application development and validation, life cycle upgrades, application modernisation, and content modernisation.

    As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also offer strategic consultancy for LexisNexis' downstream, discretionary and strategic spending.

    "Building further on its 15-year-long relationship, Infosys will help ensure continued delivery excellence while enabling LexisNexis to seamlessly meet expected cost optimisation goals and business outcomes," the statement said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Infosys #LexisNexisÂ® #Strategic IT services
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 10:10 pm