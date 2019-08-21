Infosys expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Infosys on August 21 announced it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP). As a qualified MSP, Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

"This will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimisation and support services for enterprises looking to optimise their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP)", it said.

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries, the statement said.