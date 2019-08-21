App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries, the statement said.

Infosys on August 21 announced it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP). As a qualified MSP, Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

"This will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimisation and support services for enterprises looking to optimise their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP)", it said.

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries, the statement said.

"This partnership further strengthens Infosys capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialise analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realise savings and achieve faster time to market", it was stated.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Business #Infosys

