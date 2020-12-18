MARKET NEWS

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for $10 million

December 18, 2020 / 10:34 PM IST
 
 
IT services major Infosys on December 18 said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about $10 million (about Rs 73.5 crore). In 2015, Infosys had announced making a $3 million investment in US-based wearable device startup Whoop for a minority shareholding in the company.

"The company had made a minority investment of $3 million during December 2015 in Whoop Inc, the human performance company headquartered in Boston, USA. …The company would like to inform that it has divested one-third of its holding for about $10 million," Infosys said in a filing on Friday.
first published: Dec 18, 2020 10:34 pm

