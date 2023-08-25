Infosys continues love affair with tennis, courts world No. 1 Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Iga Swiatek

World No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek was announced on August 25 as Infosys’ global brand ambassador to promote the IT major’s digital innovation, which comes a day after Rafael Nadal was announced as the company’s brand ambassador. Interestingly, Nadal also happens to be Swiatek’s idol.

Twenty-two-year-old Swiatek has been ranked World No. 1 on the WTA tour since April 22, for a record 70 consecutive weeks.

As part of the multi-year partnership, Infosys will also work with Swiatek’s team to build an advanced data analytics and video dashboard by leveraging AI to amplify her training and help evolve her strengths and match strategy.

“Several of Infosys’ clients embrace a similar approach, taking advantage of digital advances like AI, machine learning, cloud, and more to accelerate their evolution and transformation,” the statement said.

It also added that Infosys and Swiatek will create, conceptualise and promote programmes for women from underserved communities to build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The Bengaluru-based IT major has been associated with tennis for over eight years, as the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“I am delighted to collaborate with an organisation like Infosys that’s bringing their knowledge of technology to change the tennis experience for so many people. Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s so much in common – including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game, and adjust,” Świątek said in a statement.

“With Infosys, our goal is to also inspire people, especially young women, to prepare themselves to play strong and meaningful roles in a world that is not possible to live in and thrive without strong digital skills and knowledge,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Infosys’ new brand ambassador – Iga Świątek - a Polish hero who has hurdled immense challenges to become the top tennis player in the world, and an inspiration for everyone who aspires to navigate their next. Her relentless evolution mirrors the digital transformation journey that several of our clients undertake in collaboration with us to become champions in their own industries.”