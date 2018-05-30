App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys completes $75 mn acquisition of WONGDOODY

"Infosys has concluded the acquisition for a consideration up to USD 75,040,000 including conditional deferred consideration and employee retention amounts," Infosys said in a BSE filing today.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's second largest IT services firm Infosys today said it has completed the acquisition of US-based WONGDOODY. In April, Infosys had said it will acquire WongDoody Holding Company, a US-based digital creative and consumer insights agency, for a total consideration of up to USD 75 million.

"Infosys has concluded the acquisition for a consideration up to USD 75,040,000 including conditional deferred consideration and employee retention amounts," Infosys said in a BSE filing today.

It added that the acquisition -- which is in accordance with the terms set out in the agreement announced by the company in April -- brings globally recognised creative talent and deep marketing and brand engagement expertise to Infosys.

"Through this acquisition, Infosys enhances its digital experience services ecosystem with services ranging from strategy, design and user experience, to creative and digital marketing across the customer experience value chain," it said.

It added the transaction will also help Infosys further expand its worldwide network of digital studios.

Founded in 1993, WONGDOODY is headquartered in Seattle and has an office in Los Angeles. Its has clients across industries like telecommunications, consumer electronics, healthcare and consumer packaged goods.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #WONGDOODY

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.