Infosys CFO exit gives CEO chance to execute strategy with new team, but high attrition a concern

The sudden departure of Infosys’ chief financial officer MD Ranganath took most industry watchers by surprise, but analysts believe this could give Salil Parekh a chance to do things his way.

"MD Ranganath stepping down opens the door for Salil to appoint his own person. It is important for Salil to have a strong CFO who he trusts and with this resignation, he is now free to bring in his own man," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, Chief Executive at research firm Everest Group.

Ranganath, or Ranga as he is popularly called, stepped down on August 18, "to pursue professional opportunities in new areas".

Emkay Global, in a note to clients on Monday, said Ranga's resignation could have been triggered because he wanted to pursue the CEO’s role, which went to Salil Parekh. Infosys’ reversal in its strategy of choosing growth over profitability (conflicts with CFO’s function) and exceptional payouts (over 100 percent in FY18/19) as against investments for future growth.

Ranga enjoys respect both internally, from the board and in the industry, according to Phie Fersht, Founder, and CEO of HfS Research

"It may simply be that Ranga's influence was slipping with Salil in control and he wanted out. Clearly, there are disagreements at the leadership level, as CFOs rarely quit without a successor being lined up. Having said that, Infosys has been running a tight ship from a financial management perspective, and there won't be a shortage of capable CFOs to replace him," he added.

There have been reports that Infosys Deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka could be in the running to be Ranga's successor.

While Infosys stock fell by as much as nearly 4 percent on Monday, the larger concerns around India's second largest IT services firm are around its high attrition rate.

Attrition at Infosys in the June-ended quarter was 20.6 percent, up from 16.6 percent in the previous quarter. During its quarterly earnings call, Infosys said the cause for the increase was partly seasonal, and because of the exit of people in the two to four years experience band, including some high performer attrition.

According to Bendor-Samuel, "the broader area of concern is the high turnover at Infosys in its rank and file, the current level of 20 percent needs to be brought down and the loss of MD Ranganath will not help to quiet this down."

Sangita Singh, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infosys' Healthcare and Life Sciences business, and Nitesh Banga, Senior VP and Global Head of Manufacturing and Edge products quit in June.

In a note, Motilal Oswal said Infosys valuations are up 38.4 percent this calendar year and 26.2 percent in this fiscal.

"The rally hardly leaves stomach for news of continued rebuilding of the top leadership and the ensuing distraction to business. Hence we would expect the stock to lose some of the steam that had built up in the recent past," analysts at Motilal Oswal said in the note.