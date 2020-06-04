App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys bought stakes worth Rs 3,290 crore in FY20

Infosys had 23 direct subsidiaries and 52 step-down subsidiaries as on March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian tech major Infosys shopped for equities worth Rs 3,291 crore during FY20, acquiring a majority stake in some companies, its annual report says.

According to the report, Infosys Nova Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Salil Parekh-led company, took over US-based Simplus for a consideration of about $250 million, or Rs 1,890 crore, in February 2020.

The company, through its subsidiary, Infosys Consulting Pte, also acquired an 81 percent stake in HIPUS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Japanese company Hitachi, for Rs 206 crore in April 2019.

Close

Infosys Consulting Pte also purchased a 75 percent stake in ABN AMRO Bank-backed Stater for about Rs 1,195 crore.

related news

Also Read: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is the highest paid IT CEO in FY20 compared to Wipro, TCS

According to the report, Infosys had 23 direct and 52 step-down subsidiaries as on March 31, 2020.

The Bengaluru-based company also said the coronavirus outbreak would affect its profitability and growth in FY21, as it expected project terminations, bankruptcy and pricing pressure from clients.

"Many of our clients’ business operations have been negatively impacted due to the economic downturn, resulting in postponement, termination, suspension of some ongoing projects with us and/or reduced demand for our services and solutions," it said.

While some of these risks materialised towards the end of FY20, Infosys said it will continue to impact in FY21, with more consequences.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 11:18 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Infosys

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Agents should be given a fixed remuneration to ensure viability of business correspondents: BCFI

Agents should be given a fixed remuneration to ensure viability of business correspondents: BCFI

Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 billion hit due to coronavirus: Central Bank official

Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 billion hit due to coronavirus: Central Bank official

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.