Infosys bags CAD 80.3 mn deal from Public Services and Procurement Canada

Infosys Public Services Monday said it has been awarded a CAD 80.3 million (about Rs 451 crore) contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to modernise and automate their procurement processes.

Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS) is working with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and SAP Canada Inc (SAP) to digitise PSPC procurement system through the implementation and management of a cloud-based electronic procurement solution, the homegrown IT firm said in a statement.

The new solution will provide an intuitive, web-based portal for PSPC and its suppliers to access procurement information and services in both English and French, it added.

The new platform will enable PSPC to purchase various goods and services through a single portal, configure specific requirements, and access data, reporting and analytics information in real-time to support more effective decision-making, the statement said.

"Navigating their programs and services to a digital future requires organisations to not only identify the right technologies to implement, but also to enable them quickly and at-scale," Infosys Public Services Chief Executive Officer Eric Paternoster said.