Infosys, Australian Open announce strategic technology partnership

Infosys on September 10 announced formation of a strategic three-year partnership with Australian Open, to provide a better experience for fans by using new technologies.

As part of the deal, Infosys will leverage its expertise in emerging technologies like big data analytics, artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality.

Craig Tiley, Tournament Director, Australian Open said, “Partnering with Infosys is an exciting next step in our ongoing quest to innovate the Australian Open and engage new audiences across the world. We have long understood the importance of using data and insights to improve connections with our fans, players, coaches and the rest of the tennis community and we look forward to working with Infosys to change the way we all experience our great sport in the future.”

Indian technology service providers are increasingly forging partnerships with sports clubs and sporting events to upgrade fans' experience and engagement with players, matches and a host of other activities.

Rival HCL Technologies has a digital partnership with Manchester United while Tech Mahindra has a partnership with Jaksonville Jaguars, both of which are football clubs.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Infosys said in a statement, "This partnership is about creating new ways of experiencing the Australian Open. We’re really excited about the opportunity to showcase how digital technologies can enhance the boundaries of this tournament, to change the way the Australian Open is watched, analysed and played. This association with Tennis Australia also reaffirms our strategic commitment to the region where we partner with some of the leading enterprises in driving their digital transformation agenda."

The Australian Open is one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world to take place in January.