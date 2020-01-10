Infosys Audit Committee finds no evidence of financial impropriety, executive misconduct

Infosys, on January 10, stated that its Audit Committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the committee looked into the allegations contained in the anonymous whistleblower complaints that the company disclosed on October 21, 2019 and, “… determined that the allegations are substantially without merit.”

The release noted that on the basis of the interviews conducted and forensics review undertaken, the committee concluded that the allegations regarding treasury policy are "unsubstantiated".

"The Company strictly complied with its treasury policy, without any interference or pressure from either the CEO or CFO," read the release.

It also stated that the allegations regarding the visa costs were unsubstantiated, and were appropriately accounted for.

With regards to the allegations over large deal approvals, the committee found them to be unsubstantiated.

"Large deals under the investigation team’s review were approved by the necessary stakeholders. In the case of one large deal, a post-facto approval was sought. The joint ventures were approved by the Board and the Audit Committee. No evidence was found suggesting CEO’s involvement in bypassing the deal approval process or issuing any instructions in this regard," read the release.

Similarly, the release also noted that the allegations regarding revenue recognition of three large deals/ joint ventures (JVs) were unsubstantiated.

The investigation also concluded that all allegations regarding personal matters of the CEO were "without merit."

"The CEO’s bonus was computed by the finance and HR teams in accordance with the applicable Company policies and his employment contract. Further, his bonus was paid after obtaining the approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“NRC”)," read the release.

It further stated that no evidence was found of personal investments by the CEO in small companies in Mumbai.

On October 21, 2019, a group of Infosys employees had anonymously written to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that the IT major took unethical measures to boost profits and short-term revenue.

The employees also sent the letter to the board of Infosys. The employees accused the Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh of bypassing reviews and approvals of large deals.