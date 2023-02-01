 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys admits appeal against UK tax assessment: Report

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

Reports here are flagging that the firm co-founded by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, was contesting a GBP 20 million tax bill with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.

Software services major Infosys admitted that it has appealed against a corporation tax assessment by the UK authorities as British media reports referenced the company's annual report to reveal the dispute.

The dispute, first revealed by 'The Times', comes at a sensitive time for Sunak who sacked his Conservartive Party chief, Nadhim Zahawi, after an investigation found he had breached the ministerial code of ethics over his tax affairs.

"Infosys provides details of certain ongoing disputes with various regulatory authorities, including this specific tax matter with HMRC," an Infosys spokesperson told 'The Times'.