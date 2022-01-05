Information technology sector sees highest increase in hiring intent at 18% for Q4FY22: Report

Intent to hire in the information technology sector sees the highest increase of 18 percent in the January to March 2022 quarter, as enterprises continue to invest in technology and rise in attrition, according to a report.

The intent to hire in Q3 FY22 was 43 percent for the sector. The IT sector was followed by sales, which saw a 13 percent increase in intent to hire compared to the October to December quarter.

The Employment Outlook Report on intent to hire by Teamlease Services, a staffing firm, revealed that this increase in intent to hire from IT and sales functions is a result of the enterprises’ focus on both operations and growth. “Remote hiring and remote/hybrid work have made the IT function an indispensable part of most organisations,” the report said.

In addition, attrition is also on the rise. “Higher levels of attrition across functions and across many sectors is another driver of hiring intent. The beneficiaries of churn in technology and related sectors also happened to be businesses hiring for their IT support roles,” the report said.

Top IT companies have doubled their fresher hiring targets in FY22 on the back of increased demand and attrition that has been on the rise. Attrition stood at 17.8 percent in Q3 FY22, whereas it was close to 10 percent from July to September 2021, the report said.

Other sectors that are likely to step up hiring include e-commerce, tech startups, and educational services.

In terms of cities, Bengaluru and Chennai had the highest hiring intent at 88 percent and 71 percent for Q4 FY22, an increase of 21 percent and 26 percent respectively from the previous quarter.

While the latest COVID-19 surge might present a challenge, the impact will be under control, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder & executive vice president, Teamlease, said in a statement.

“For most organisations, it is going to be business as usual unless things change drastically. The economic recovery continues unabated, controlled inflation and improved capacity utilisation are expected to counter supply disruptions caused by the pandemic and its variants. This is also likely to fuel private investments and further boost job creation,” she added. The gaining pace of vaccination, which is now at 42 percent, will aid in job creation.