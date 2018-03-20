App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Informal WTO ministerial meeting begins; 52 nations participating

Delegates from as many as 52 countries, including the US and China, are participating in the informal meeting of the WTO being held here today amid increasing protectionism in global trade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delegates from as many as 52 countries, including the US and China, are participating in the informal meeting of the WTO being held here today amid increasing protectionism in global trade.

India has called this meeting to explore options to reinvigorate the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Welcoming the participants, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu hoped that the meeting will provide opportunity to the participating countries to engage in free and frank discussions.

The ministry said in a statement that delegations from 52 countries including WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo are participating in the discussions. Ministers and Vice Ministers from 27 countries are part of the delegations.

related news

"All heads of delegations appreciated the Commerce Minister's initiative in calling this meeting and providing political guidance for the work in the WTO," it added.

Informal discussions will continue through out the day and the delegates will explore in detail the option for reinvigorating the WTO.

Expressing concerns over increasing protectionism, Azevedo has said: "There was the announcement by the US of new tariffs on steel and aluminium. In response, we also heard announcements of other potential trade restrictive actions by numerous other economies. This is of real concern. The risk of escalation is clear."

He said that instead of escalating tensions, the WTO member countries need to find ways to resolve issues hampering global trade constructively.

The meeting assumes significance as the global trade appears fragile with certain developed countries threatening to retaliate the duty hike on steel and aluminium products by the Trump administration.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC