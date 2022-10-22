 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Infographic | CCI fines Google: A look at fines on US tech giants by other countries for unfair competition

Moneycontrol News
Oct 22, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a hefty fine on tech giant Google for anti-competitive practices. Take a look at how, In the past few years, many countries fined US tech giants for not allowing fair competition.

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants.

 

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants.

Google fined in India | After complaints by android smartphone consumers, inquiry started in 2019.

In the Past | The digital giants are regularly criticised for dominating markets by elbowing out rivals.

Big Fines | Google, Meta, Apple, etc received more than $30 billion antitrust fines.

Google | A look at fines imposed by EU on Google.

Apple | In 2020, French competition watchdog fined Apple for 1.1 billion euros.

Microsoft, Amazon | EU fined tech giants Microsoft and Amazon, too.

Instagram | In a latest, DPC fined Instagram for 405 million Euros.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #antitrust rules #Apple #Competition Commission (CCI) #Google
first published: Oct 22, 2022 11:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.