Infographic | CCI fines Google: A look at fines on US tech giants by other countries for unfair competition
The Competition Commission of India has imposed a hefty fine on tech giant Google for anti-competitive practices. Take a look at how, In the past few years, many countries fined US tech giants for not allowing fair competition.
October 22, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants.
The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants.
Google fined in India | After complaints by android smartphone consumers, inquiry started in 2019.
In the Past | The digital giants are regularly criticised for dominating markets by elbowing out rivals.
Big Fines | Google, Meta, Apple, etc received more than $30 billion antitrust fines.
Google | A look at fines imposed by EU on Google.
Apple | In 2020, French competition watchdog fined Apple for 1.1 billion euros.
Microsoft, Amazon | EU fined tech giants Microsoft and Amazon, too.
Instagram | In a latest, DPC fined Instagram for 405 million Euros.