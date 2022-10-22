English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Infographic | CCI fines Google: A look at fines on US tech giants by other countries for unfair competition

    The Competition Commission of India has imposed a hefty fine on tech giant Google for anti-competitive practices. Take a look at how, In the past few years, many countries fined US tech giants for not allowing fair competition.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants.

    The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants.

     

    The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants. The Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Google. In the past years, many countries have penalised US tech giants.

    Google fined in India | After complaints by android smartphone consumers, inquiry started in 2019. Google fined in India | After complaints by android smartphone consumers, inquiry started in 2019.

    In the Past | The digital giants are regularly criticised for dominating markets by elbowing out rivals In the Past | The digital giants are regularly criticised for dominating markets by elbowing out rivals.

    Big Fines | Google, Meta, Apple, etc received more than $30 billion antitrust fines. Big Fines | Google, Meta, Apple, etc received more than $30 billion antitrust fines.

    Close

    Related stories

    Google | A look at fines imposed by EU on Google. Google | A look at fines imposed by EU on Google.

    Apple | In 2020, French competition watchdog fined Apple for 1.1 billion Euros. Apple | In 2020, French competition watchdog fined Apple for 1.1 billion euros.

    Microsoft, Amazon | EU fined tech giants Microsoft and Amazon, too Microsoft, Amazon | EU fined tech giants Microsoft and Amazon, too.

    Instagram | In a latest, DPC fined Instagram for 405 million Euros. Instagram | In a latest, DPC fined Instagram for 405 million Euros.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #antitrust rules #Apple #Competition Commission (CCI) #Google
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 11:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.