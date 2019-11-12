App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Info Edge posts net loss of Rs 111.8 cr in Sep qtr

The company's billing at Rs 300.5 crore was up by 15.3 percent over the corresponding quarter in FY2018-19, a statement said.

PTI
 
 
Info Edge (India), which runs job portal naukri.com, on November 12 reported a wider net loss of Rs 111.8 crore for the September 2019 quarter.

The company's net loss stood at Rs 40.7 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 17.6 percent to Rs 329.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 280 crore in the September 2018 quarter, it added.

Recruitment solutions and property portal 99acres contributed Rs 231.1 crore and Rs 57 crore, respectively to the revenue.

related news

"We continue to witness strong quarterly operational performance in terms of billing, revenue, total income and operating EBITDA growth, which are in high teens on year-on-year basis, supported by 99acres which grew over 20 percent in terms of billing and revenue during the quarter on y-o-y basis," Info Edge (India) Chief Financial Officer Chintan Thakkar said.

He added that the company continues to leverage its strong cash surplus position to invest in technology and branding.

 

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 09:24 pm

tags #Info Edge #Results

