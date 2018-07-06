Info Edge, MacRitchie Investments to invest Rs 190.51 cr in PolicyBazaar

Info Edge (India) on Thursday said it will invest about Rs 190.51 crore in Etechaces Marketing & Consulting -- which operates PolicyBazaar.com -- along with MacRitchie Investments. "Both the company and MacRitchie will invest an amount of about Rs 953 million each in MakeSense for 50.01 percent and 49.99 percent stake, respectively, who in turn will invest the aggregate about Rs 1,905.18 million in Etechaces for 3.50 percent stake held by PI Opportunities Fund I on fully diluted basis," Info Edge said in a BSE filing.

Consequent to the said transaction, MakeSense will hold about 19.92 percent (including existing stake of 16.42 percent) of Etechaces on fully converted and diluted basis.

The transaction is subject to change consequent to completion of primary investment in Etechaces announced by Info Edge on June 25, 2018, the statement said.

In June, insurance portal PolicyBazaar had raised over USD 200 million (around Rs 1,360 crore) through a fresh round of investment led by Japan's SoftBank Vision Fund, with participation from existing investors, including Info Edge.

"As part of company's strategic investments, the purchase (announced today) would help the company to consolidate its presence into the business of insurance and financial products aggregator within the internet services industry," the filing said.

When contacted, a PolicyBazaar spokesperson said the latest investment is a small secondary component of the recent USD 238 million round of funding, which was led by the SoftBank Vision Fund.

The primary component in the overall fund raising was USD 200 million, while the rest has been secondary, the spokesperson added.