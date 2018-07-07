Info Edge invests Rs 3 crore in Ideaclicks Infolabs

Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com, today said it has invested about Rs 3 crore in Ideaclicks Infolabs (Zippserv) through its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Zippserv is an online platform which provides data-driven real estate intelligence to enable smart property purchase.

"As part of company's strategic investments, the acquisition would help the company to consolidate its presence into a new line of business within the Internet services industry," Info Edge said in a BSE filing.

The aggregate shareholding of Info Edge, post this initial investment, in the said entity would be 45.31 percent, it added.