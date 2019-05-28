Info Edge (India) Q4 net profit at Rs 66.31 cr

Info Edge (India), the owner of leading job portal naukri.com, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 66.31 crore for the March 2019 quarter. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13.75 crore in the corresponding period last year, Info Edge said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 21.6 per cent to Rs 292.65 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 240.66 crore in the January-March 2018 period, it added.

For financial year 2018-19, the company's consolidated net profit grew 18.2 per cent to Rs 592.2 crore, while revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent to Rs 1,150.9 crore from the previous fiscal.

Billing grew 18.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 360.9 crore in March 2019 quarter, while for 2018-19 it increased 20.5 per cent to Rs 1,177 crore from the previous fiscal.

"Billings continued to grow in high teens for Q4 and for the full year of FY2018-19. The y-o-y increase of 53.8 per cent in operating EBITDA in Q4 and 14.8 per cent for the full year of FY2018-19 provide for more room to accelerate investment in technology and brand," Info Edge (India) CFO Chintan Thakkar said.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, subject to declaration at the annual general meeting on August 13.