Influencers grabbing digital marketing share as 72% of brands to increase budget by 2020, says report

Influencer marketing is gaining momentum in India with 72 percent of brands looking to their budget for influencer marketing in 2020.

According to a survey conducted by Talkwalker and Social Samosa that consisted of 800 respondents and included PR professionals and brand marketers, 75 percent respondents look at influencer marketing as an important or top strategic priority.

The report also revealed that 32 percent of respondents spend between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 10,00,000 on influencer marketing every year, and 24 percent spend over Rs 10,00,000.

In addition, influencer marketing provides a higher ROI (return on investment) compared to other channels.

But why do brands collaborate with influencers?

The report noted that most brands collaborate with influencers in order to gain visibility. Close to 56 percent of the respondents believe that the main objective of an influencer program is brand visibility.

The next most popular response was direct leads/product purchases at 17 percent.

Also read: Myntra's reality show Fashion Superstar will broaden the influencer market

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Apaksh Gupta, Founder, One Impression, an influencer marketing and branded content solutions company, had explained how big the influencer marketing space is in India currently.

“Digital [marketing] is touted as the fastest growing channel, and within that, influencers are fastest growing channel,” he had said.

So if digital is growing at a 30 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) a year, influencers within digital is probably the fastest growing channel with approximately 60 percent CAGR.

The top categories indulging with influencer marketing are beauty, fashion travel technology, food, lifestyle.

In fact, fashion brand Myntra now has a reality show, which is looking for India’s most sought after digital fashion influencer.