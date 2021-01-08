MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Inflationary concerns could dampen recovery for FMCGs

Marico, whose brands include Parachute and Saffola, said its India business recorded double-digit volume growth in Q3FY21.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
(Image: Shuttershock)

(Image: Shuttershock)

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are seeing signs of recovery in the third quarter of FY21 after demand saw an uptick during the festive season.

However, growing commodity inflation could impede this recovery, analysts told Business Standard.

The rise in crude oil price could increase the cost of derivatives such as linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), the report said.

LAB is an ingredient in detergents, while HDPE is used in packaging materials for essential items such as soaps, detergents, hair oils, creams, shampoos and toothpastes.

"Price hikes will be there in the March quarter (Q4) because companies will not be able to absorb input cost pressures like they did in Q3. But I expect price hikes to be judicious so that consumer sentiment is not impacted much," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer (CEO), Dabur India, told the paper.

Close

Related stories

"A lot depends on what is your portfolio of products and where is the inflation coming from. If price hikes are done in a calibrated manner, the impact will not be severe. Consumers will be able to stomach the price hike," Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico was quoted as saying by the paper.

Marico, whose brands include Parachute and Saffola, said its India business recorded double-digit volume growth in the September-December quarter of FY21.

"The quarter was characterised by a faster than expected recovery in consumer sentiment in India, aided by the festival season and a declining COVID-19 graph," the company said in a BSE filing on January 4.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #FMCG #inflation
first published: Jan 8, 2021 08:55 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.