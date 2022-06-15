Inflation not just India-based, will hurt if global fuel prices don't come down, says HUL Sanjiv Mehta

HUL Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta

The current spell of inflation, highest in over a decade in terms of wholesale prices, is a "cause of concern", FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta has said.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on June 15, Mehta said rising prices were not a home-grown challenge but a "global phenomenon". Reports suggesting that the United States could enter into a recession by the second quarter of 2023 were "very concerning", he added.

The kind of inflation that the world was witnessing "hurts the poor much more than the rich", Mehta said, noting that the marginal drop in retail inflation in May, as compared to the preceding month, was a "good indicator". Edited excerpts of the interview:

There are restrictions on wheat and sugar exports. Are you seeing an impact on the ground in terms of cooling inflation and increasing demand?

The inflation currently is not just India-based. If the global fuel prices do not come down, it will continue impacting India but we have to look at it from a length that what are the variables that are under our control. And we have to play with those variables, so that we can control inflation. And in this space, the government has started taking the right steps—both from a monetary policy perspective and from a fiscal policy perspective.

The other important bit is that every nation has to look at it from a length of food security as well. You have to have the right quantum of food, and you have to ensure that food is available for the masses at the right price.

According to reports, HUL increased prices up to 15 percent in April and May across segments. Do you see this trend continuing?

First of all, up to 15 percent is not an average increase. That is a wrong assessment. We have different products, and they have different levels of inflation.

For instance, toilet soap, which is based on palm oil, has been severely impacted. Similarly, if you look at detergent powders, which are based on fossil fuel-based derivatives, have been impacted massively. Those are the categories where we have seen much higher inflation.

When we look at the total basket of inflation, it was around 9-10 percent in the previous quarter. Now going forward, the forecast is that raw material prices will still go up but that is not a similar kind of inflation across the product lines.

What could be the average price increase, if you could give us a percentage?

If we see the March quarter, we had taken an average price increase of 9-10 percent. Price rises for Q1 will be higher than the March quarter and the price rise for the September quarter could be higher than June.