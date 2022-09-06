Inflation not getting worse, market is not depressed, says TTK Prestige MD

TTK Prestige managing director Chandru Kalro has said inflation has hit the lower middle class but the company has been relatively less affected because of its target audience.

While the entry-level segment, which is around 60 percent of the sales, is not growing and is “kind of stagnant”, the upper segment, which accounts for 40 percent of the sales, is seeing growth, Kalro told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Are entry-level segments seeing a lot of pressure? Godrej appliances joined us last week, they said entry-level segment sales are down some 20-25 percent compared to the same period last year. What are you seeing?

You’re right, the entry-level segment is not growing for us. I won’t say we are under pressure. The upper segment is growing, while the entry-level segment is kind of stagnant.

The upper or premium segment is growing, you said. Can you give us some growth rates? What are you looking at? What has it been in Q1 so far and for the rest of the year?

So Q1, for example, if you take pressure cookers, our value-added pressure cookers have grown at a far faster rate.

Q1 does not have a base because the previous year base was not really comparable but if you see relatively speaking what used to be a 70-30 between entry-level or aluminium and value-added, that is now more like 60-40 or even 55. So, that is the kind of thing that we are seeing. Obviously, inflation is hitting the lower middle class, which is why the entry-level is likely under there.

Entry level is at what percentage? What price point is the cutoff between entry-level and higher for you?

I don’t think we’ll look at it as a price point. So, for example, if you take pressure cookers—stainless steel pressure cookers we call (them) the mass premium circuit and the aluminium, we call the entry level.

So, then the entry-level is a significant chunk of what you sell? What is it as a percentage of sales?

It will be more than 60 percent normally and the other one will be around 40 percent. Remember, that prestige is a mass premium brand. We are selling to a slightly higher audience within whatever we do and therefore, we are relatively less affected by this inflation because of the kind of targets we target.

You’re saying that 60 percent of the sales are kind of stagnant right now, they are not seeing that momentum?

At this moment, yes, because the first quarter was really not a base effect that we should count. So, 60 percent is stagnant and 40 percent is growing at double digit.

Is the inflation impact for low-income households worse than say what it was about a couple of months ago?

It’s about the same. I wouldn’t say it’s getting worse because the food inflation is certainly updated. Things are looking slightly better there.

Offline purchases we are seeing in the market are quite robust. Even as we speak, I’m in the market and I am seeing that there are enough customers in the market, so it’s not as if the market is depressed or people are not coming to buy or anything like that. At least not for us, that’s what we are seeing.

What is your exposure to the rural markets as a percentage of overall sales?

Rural is a single digit what we count as direct rural. What we count as maybe indirect rural will be the tier 3 and tier 4 cities that is significant. That could be about 20 plus percentage but we can never measure that for sure.