We will soon start seeing 'a big decline' in inflation, says Kotak Institutional Equities’ Sanjeev Prasad

While inflation will remain on the higher side in India for the next few months, the country will start seeing a big decline in inflation later in FY23, mainly because of the very high base, said Sanjeev Prasad, Managing Director, Kotak Institutional Equities.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Prasad shared his insights on the market outlook, the inflation in the domestic market and the earnings expectations of Dalal Street.

Edited excerpts.

The market has perhaps found a bottom. You can’t be too sure about it, but the market hit its low at 15,100 in mid-June and we have risen around 5 percent from there. Do you think the worst of the equity market sell-off is behind us?

Hopefully, if you make a premise that inflation is picking, then I think markets may have found a bottom. In the next few months, if you look at India specifically, then inflation will be on the higher side. But as we head into FY23, we'll start seeing a very big decline in inflation, simply because of the very high base, assuming nothing goes wrong with the monsoons. And if food prices don’t spike up for whatever global reasons, then we are broadly fine on the inflation part. I don’t think there’s a reason for the RBI to tighten policy rates. What do you think about the earnings? The Nifty has corrected around 15 percent, so some part of the price correction has been done. So now the problem is the earnings. The street has been estimating that we are going to be in for two years for 15-20 percent growth on the EPS (Earnings Per Share) front. Now that appears to be at risk, what is your take, what is the realistic earnings growth that we should be expecting?

If we see our own earning numbers, we have seen some downgrades in the last two years. A lot of that has to do with our unfortunate government taxation policy if we look at Nifty50 index’s EPS numbers for FY23. But before all these rounds of taxation started happening, it was 850 in late April and early May. After that, all these taxes around steel and oil and gas came into the picture. So currently, we are down at 808. That’s roughly a 5 percent cut, as far as equity numbers are concerned.

So far these are ‘government-led earnings downgrades’, and apart from this, we haven’t seen any significant earnings downgrades. The good news is if you see the auto sector or consumer sector, the fear of a downgrade has gone away over there, with the big corrections in these sectors.