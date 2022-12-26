 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation likely to moderate next year, but slow global growth may drag output: Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

India is "well positioned", and will continue to be the "fastest growing major economy", supported by increasing consumption, consumer confidence and investment, N Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Inflation, which has soared in the second half of 2022, is "likely to moderate" next year, but the slowdown in global growth "may act as a drag on output", Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on December 26.

The global environment has several risk factors, including the energy crisis in Europe, the battle to contain inflation to avoid recession, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, Chandrasekaran said in a letter to Tata Group employees.

"Barring the pandemic and the global financial crisis, next year may mark the lowest global growth since the millennium began," the industry veteran warned.

Chandrasekaran, however, noted that India is "well positioned", and will continue to be the "fastest growing major economy", supported by increasing consumption, consumer confidence and investment.

"Slowing global growth may act as a drag on output, but our rising share of global manufacturing should provide some buffer/insulation," he said.