Inflation hedge: What’s the hidden value in “hated” commodity producers?

With commodity prices soaring, investors have a chance to make great returns from resource stocks that are trading at deeply discounted levels, according to a Quarterly Letter from GMO.

The paper argues that these stocks provide “a compelling mix of strong returns, inflation protection, and diversification”.

Despite the opportunity they provide, these stocks are trading cheap. According to GMO, this is because “investors hate them. Disasters like oil spills, mining accidents, and dam collapses loom. Perhaps more importantly, the volatility, cyclicality, and commodity price uncertainty are difficult for investors to tolerate.”

Here are GMO's arguments in favour of this deeply discounted asset.

1.The clean energy transition will benefit commodity producers.

Clean energy transition only means a transition to a different set of resources. “Instead of oil, coal, and natural gas, we’ll need lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese for our electric vehicle (EV) batteries, vanadium for our utility scale energy storage, silver and polysilicon for our solar panels, iron and zinc for our wind turbines, and copper for…well, just about everything,” said the report.

2.A dramatic surge in commodity prices indicates a “healthy dose of scarcity”.

It isn’t easy to ramp up production to meet rising demand. Resources are finite but more critically, “cheap, easy to access, easy to process resources in politically stable regions with existing infrastructure, transportation systems, and available labor supply are even more scarce”.

3. Capex by resource companies is astonishingly at a 15-year low.

“Commodity producers, reacting to low prices and criticism that they had overinvested during the China-driven commodity supercycle, slashed capex significantly… Pressure from ESG/sustainability circles and divestment campaigns also sought to starve fossil fuel companies of capital,” said the report. Pandemic made the situation worse.

It isn’t easy to quickly ramp up production. From discovery of an asset to production, it can take 10 years or longer.

4.Market is not valuing resource companies at reasonable levels.

Resource companies trade at more than a 60% discount relative to the S&P 500, a level that has almost never been seen, said the report. Also, the recent spike in commodity prices has yet to flow through to the companies’ reported fundamentals, it added.

5.Stock prices are staying subdued despite the producers’ high cash-flow yields.

Shell has been trading flat despite oil prices going up by 65% and natural gas by hundreds of percent since the beginning of 2020, said the report. “If commodity prices were to stay at current levels, many of the largest commodity producers on the planet could pay down all their debt and buy back all their shares in just a few years and keep their billions and billions of dollars of cash flow for themselves,” said the report.

6.Renewables will drive the growth in the energy sector but fossil fuels aren’t vanishing.

The report said, “the world is not on a path to dramatically reduce fossil fuel consumption in the next 20 to 30 years”. Globally, 94% of the vehicles sold had internal combustion engines. Since these are going to be on the roads for the next 10 to 15 years, a lot of demand for oil can’t be wished away. Also passenger cars account only for a little over a quarter of the global oil consumption, the other oil guzzlers include petrochemicals, long-haul trucking, shipping, aviation, agriculture, and electricity generation. “There are no imminent clean solutions for many of these applications,” said the report.

