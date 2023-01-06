Inflation control key policy priority for South Asia, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Taming inflation is one of the key policy priorities for South Asian nations, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said today.

Speaking at the launch of a book by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the Capital, Das said the region's dependence on fossil fuel imports made it also vulnerable to imported inflation.

Apart from inflation, Das also listed other key priorities for South Asia that included containing external vulnerabilities, raising productivity, strengthening co-operation for energy security, green energy co-operation, and promotion of tourism.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates