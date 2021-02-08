Infinix Smart 5 gets listed on Flipkart ahead of February 11 launch in India

Infinix smartphones have captured quite a market in Africa. While the smartphone brand is still in nascent stages when it comes to capturing Indian markets, their phones do present some intriguing specifications for the price point they sell at. The latest in the SMART series of phones, the Smart 5 is all set to launch in India and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

The Flipkart listing has now gone live ahead of its scheduled launch on February 11, detailing the phone’s specifications. As expected from budget phone, the specifications will be more in line with the price. The screen of the phone is a major selling point for the device, with the company pushing it front and centre in the marketing.

It comes with a huge 6.82-inch screen, a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The phone will run on a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which was announced recently for entry-level phones in the market. MediaTek positions the ‘G’ series as gaming focused chipset. Infinix is also pushing the slow-motion video feature on the device, dedicating a significant portion of its listing to the feature.