Infinix Mobile to diversify portfolio in 5G, content services

Online smartphone brand Infinix Mobile will diversify into 5G segment and content services in India after making its place among the top five players in the business, the company's managing director Benjamin Jiang said today.

The company's parent Transsion with its three brands itel, Tecno and Infinix has emerged as the fifth largest player in the Indian mobile phone industry by capturing 4 percent market share in the first quarter of 2018, according to Counterpoint Research.

"The best preparation for future is to make customers happy so that they give try to product second time. We want to be among top 5 online players after which we will diversify business," Jiang said on sidelines on launching Note 5 smartphone.

Jiang said the Infinix will diversify portfolio in 5G technology segment in India as well as bring in content services after it achieves the target of becoming top five smartphone sellers online.

"We are not just trading, we want to develop phones here. All Infinix sold in India are build from CKD level (from circuit level) here. we want to bring in ecosystem group of business, not only phones. In two years, there will be more products in other categories. We have already started content in some countries," Jiang said.

The company is bringing product in all price segment, Infinix India CEO Anish kapoor said.

"Online is a very competitive. The reaction of customers in instant on e-commerce sites. Our many products have been rated above four stars online which means we have been doing good," he said.

The company at an event launched two variants Note 5 smartphone for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, in which it is betting on use of MediaTek processor that supports VoLTE to support dual slot sim with 4G VoLTE services and artificial intelligence based power management.