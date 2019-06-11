App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infibeam gets MCA nod to remove SRBC & Co LLP as joint statutory auditor

SRBC & Co LLP, an affiliate of global auditing firm EY, has previously issued a statement refuting the charges and had said it is open to a regulatory inspection and will respond to the regulators, as required.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
E-commerce company Infibeam Avenues said on June 11 its proposal to remove EY-affiliate S R B C & Co LLP as one of its joint statutory auditors has been approved by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

Last month, Infibeam Avenues had said its board has made a recommendation "to terminate" SRBC & Co LLP (Auditor) as one of the joint statutory auditors on grounds of alleged sharing of unpublished price-sensitive information.

"... the Regional Director, North-Western Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Central Government of India, has approved the removal of M/s S R B C & Co, LLP, Chartered Accountants...as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors under Section 140 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013," Infibeam said in a BSE filing on June 11.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Business #India

