App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infibeam Avenues partners with Riyad Bank for digital payments solution

With the strong focus on international expansion, the company has made strong inroads into Saudi Arabia market with its digital payment platform, IAL said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Digital payments and e-commerce technology company Infibeam Avenues Ltd (IAL) on Thursday announced partnership with Riyad Bank to provide digital payment solutions in Saudi Arabia.

With the strong focus on international expansion, the company has made strong inroads into Saudi Arabia market with its digital payment platform, IAL said in a release.

In the first quarter this fiscal, the company unveiled plan to expand its digital payment and technology platform in international market.

Close

Infibeam said collaborating with Riyad Bank has strongly positioned the company to set footprint in Middle East market.

related news

Riyad Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, with a strong corporate and retail franchise. It is a leading financier and arranger of syndicated loans in the oil, petrochemicals and most of the big infrastructure projects, it said.

On the retail front, the bank's individual solutions are designed to meet the needs and requirements of all economic segments, IAL said.

Infibeam provides payment solutions in India under the brand CCAvenue.

The company said that over 90 of the top 100 web merchants in India and many top retail and corporate brands in UAE (second in terms of payments processed) use CCAvenue.

In FY19, Infibeam's payments processed grew 123 per cent year-on-year on account of higher transactions from existing merchants and strong addition of new clients including few large merchants, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.