Infibeam Avenues acquires 50% stake in Vishko22

Fintech firm Infibeam Avenues has made a strategic investment by picking up a 50 per cent stake in Gurgaon-based software startup Vishko22 Products & Services Pvt, the company said on Thursday.

Infibeam plans to develop omnichannel enterprise software products and services with seamless integration for domestic and international eCommerce marketplaces with this transaction.

Vishko22 will target to tap the growing demand for omnichannel enterprise software solutions from B2B eCommerce players in India and globally, focusing on providing customized software solutions that allow unifying & synchronizing online & offline businesses, Infibeam said in the statement. "It's a strategic investment to cater to the growing demand for omnichannel software with an existing suite of e-commerce offerings. The company will continue to make more such strategic investment in technology startups in the next 12 months," Infibeam Avenues Managing Director Vishal Mehta said.