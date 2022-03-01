English
    Infibeam acquires Uvik Technologies for Rs 75 crore

    Venture capital fund Season Two Ventures will get an exit through the deal, as per a statement.

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
     
     
    Infibeam Avenues, a listed fintech company, has acquired the payments-focused Uvik Technologies for Rs 75 crore in a cash and stock deal.

    Uvik is in the contactless payments space and has developed a technology that converts any smartphone into a payment device.

    Bengaluru-based Uvik’s co-founder and chief executive Rahul Hirve termed the deal as a strategic step for the company which will drive growth to the next level.

    "The focus of offline payments in the next few years is going to be via contactless infrastructure. To achieve this objective, we, at Uvik, have been constantly working towards making payments easy-to-use for merchants with focus on security,” Hirve said.

    Contactless payments have been rising at a massive rate since the onset of the pandemic, and it decided to develop a technology that can help any merchant accept card payments on their mobile phone, the statement said.

    Uvik has a team of over 25 members led by Hirve and co-founder Amartya Singh.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Infibeam Avenues #Uvik Technologies
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 05:12 pm

