Industry veteran Manish Israni appointed as CIO of Yotta

Yotta Infrastructure, the providers of hyperscale managed data center services announced the appointment of industry veteran Manish Israni as Head of IT Operations & Engineering and CIO.

With over 25 years of experience in IT Infrastructure and Hyperscale Data Centers for ITES, BFSI and Telecom industries, Manish brings rich and valuable experience in strategizing and delivering innovative managed IT services.

In his new role, Manish will be responsible for driving core engineering and R&D of various innovative IT services which Yotta plans to pilot and launch. He will lead a team of over 150 certified IT services delivery professionals to manage 24X7 IT operations and oversee delivery of complex IT solutions.

Speaking on his appointment, Sunil Gupta, CEO and Managing Partner said,

“Yotta has two service containers:

1. Hyperscale Datacenter co-location designed for OTTs, Cloud operators, very large enterprises etc.

2. Yotta Tech Services, which offers Managed IT, Managed Security and Hybrid Multi-Cloud services for enterprise customers."

"Manish’s domain knowledge in IT Operation Outsourcing and IT infrastructure combined with his vast experience in driving large scale digital transformation projects will play a key role in Yotta’s success in the IT services segment. As he joins our team, we hope to deliver advanced infrastructure solutions to our customers and strengthen our capabilities. In days to come you will hear more of how Yotta will use its expertise in providing innovative services using futuristic technologies including AI & ML." added Gupta