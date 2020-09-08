Industry seeks government intervention on disputes on classification of IT-BPM services as 'intermediary'

The IT industry body NASSCOM is seeking immediate intervention on the classification of IT-BPM as “intermediary” that makes them liable for 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST). This would impact the sector and render Indian firms less competitive in the global scene, the agency said in a report.

What is the issue?

There's lack of clarity on if back office support should qualify as exports. In couple of cases, it was ruled that ITeS firms that offer back office services are not classified as exports and hence termed as intermediaries making them liable for tax.

For instance, the Advanced Ruling Authority (AAR), Maharashtra, held in the case of VServ Global that back office support services do not qualify as export and hence liable for 18 percent GST. It was upheld by the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling, Maharashtra.

But there have been cases where AAR has ruled in favour of these firms, creating more confusion in the industry.

To clear this, in July 2019, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs issued a circular clarifying the definition of intermediary for IT-BPM sector. However, it lacked clarity and resulted in more litigation. It was later withdrawn.

So these companies, the report said, have been under significant scrutiny in GST regime and have been facing challenges in claiming refunds. Companies facing denial of refunds have increased, and so has the number of queries, audits and investigations. The AAR rulings have not helped either.

"This increasing trend of revenue authorities in trying to tax services provided by IT-BPM sector is concerning," the report said.

This is a concern given that there are over 500 global-in house delivery centres that employ over 3.5 lakh people and the GST imposed would affect the sector adversely.

Urgent intervention

NASSCOM has urged the government to intervene immediately as it impacts the industry and remove the classification of intermediary for IT-BPM companies in a recommendation sent to the Department of Revenue and GST Council related to the issues faced by the IT-BPM industry.