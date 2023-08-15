Industry looks forward to working with government: CII president

He also termed India's presidency of the G20 as a pivotal moment and said it provides the country a unique opportunity to emerge as an economy of promise.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) looks to lend support to the government on various initiatives ranging from a push on infrastructure, addressing climate change and inclusive growth as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on August 15.

Welcoming the government's focus on multifaceted reforms, efforts to contain inflation, modernisation and timely completion of infrastructure projects and thrust on policies such as green hydrogen, R Dinesh, CII president and executive vice-chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said that the industry lobby has been extending support to the government in the new global order after the pandemic and would contribute towards India emerging as the third largest economy in the next five years.

"Our young population of below 30 years, not only in metros but also in tier 2 and 3 cities, has played a pivotal role in helping India create the third largest startup ecosystem in the world which has made the world sit up and notice India," said the CII president in a press statement.

He also termed India's presidency of the G20 as a pivotal moment and said it provides the country with a unique opportunity to emerge as an economy of promise.

As a stakeholder in the country’s bright future, he said the industry looks forward to working with the government on the implementation of all the action points mentioned by the prime minister during his Independence Day speech, Dinesh added.

“CII fully endorses his dream of providing housing for all and ensuring that modern amenities including electricity, broadband connectivity, sanitation and education reach every household,” said Dinesh.

In his August 15 speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi reiterated his "guarantee" of India breaking into the club of the "top three economies of the world" in the next five years.

India is now home to 1.4 billion people and recently surpassed China to become the world’s most populous country, according to UN estimates. More than 600 million people are aged between 18 and 35 with the country’s demographic dividend expected to persist at least until 2055-56. The UN estimates that India’s population will not begin to decline for another four decades.

This also means that India has been projected to remain the largest provider of human resources in the world. “About 24.3 percent of the incremental global workforce over the next decade will come from India. This is significant considering the rapidly ageing population in the developed world, creating potential challenges to labor supply in various sectors of the global economy,” Ernst & Young said in its India@100 report released earlier this year.

According to Dinesh, the emphasis on technology and digitisation made by the PM to bring speed and transparency in processes has also made the world look up to India as an emerging power.