Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Industry-friendly Maha policies brought foreign investment: Devendra Fadnavis

He said Maharashtra had a considerable role to play in India jumping 23 places to 77th spot on World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking

Industry-friendly policies and amendments to various laws for industrial development have fetched foreign investment in Maharashtra, ensuring that it attracted 49 percent of all such investment in the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Midea Technology Park at Supa industrial area in Ahmednagar district's Parner, over 100 kilometres from here.

Fadnavis said the technology park, set up by a Chinese home appliances manufacturer, would generate jobs for people in Supa and Parner regions.

He added that the state would provide space for Chinese firms to set up industrial clusters, adding that foreign investors would be given all cooperation in order to attract more investment in Maharashtra.

He said Maharashtra had a considerable role to play in India jumping 23 places to 77th spot on World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking.
#Business #India

