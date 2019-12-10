Industry co-sharing the panacea to improve sustainability of India's supply chain

Viswanathan Rajamanickam

Every year, the country faces tremendous loss of resources due to inadequate adoption of sustainability features in its supply chain infrastructure, losing billions of dollars every year as a result.

Transportation forms a critical part of the supply chain but there is a limited understanding about sustainability among the transporters in India. Unlike the US or Europe, the transport fleet in the country is heavily fragmented. The fleet is mostly operated by smaller truckers and market vehicles. Thus, there is a minimal repeatability of trucks and the truck drivers. This creates a bottleneck in sustainability training related initiatives for the drivers.

The other issue facing the industry is that most companies in India do not see a value in investing in supply chain sustainability measures. Funds are allotted for expansion of production and not for sustainability. Few companies that invest in improving sustainability systems find no takers in the market. Thus, the market is not big enough to provide services with appropriate sustainable practices.

This situation can change only if supply chain practitioners across industries collectively take the onus of significantly raising the sustainability quotient. Hence, the panacea for this malady lies in coming together and learning from each others’ best practices and mistakes.

The panacea

To seize such improvement opportunities, Supply Chain Practitioners' Council (SCPC) brings supply chain practitioners from across industries together with an aim to learn from each other’s best practices, solve problems, enhance peer network and influence policy decisions. SCPC members meet once every quarter.

The ensuing seventh SCPC meet will be hosted by Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Pvt. Ltd on December 13, 2019, at its head office. This edition of the SCPC meet will focus on the theme of Sustainable Supply Chain.

Here below we elucidate some examples of practices in areas such as resource management, training for employees and transporters and digitisation in manufacturing that can help an organisation to effectively traverse the path towards supply chain sustainability.

Sustainability is a topic that is driven top-down with management commitment and vision is of utmost importance. Likewise, it entails defining clear key performance indicators (KPIs), which makes it easier to measure and control them.

Henkel has defined a long-term goal of becoming three times more efficient (more output with less resources) by 2050. Companies could adopt KPIs such as energy consumption, water consumption and wastage reduction. Many efforts are being taken to move towards renewable energy sources, adopt e-waste management, optimise manufacturing and warehouse footprint, minimise material movements, minimise wastage, implement first time right, among others.

Moreover, sustainability could be built as a culture among employees across an organisation with 'Sustainability Ambassadors' training programme. Currently, Henkel has over 50,000 Sustainability Ambassadors.

Another implementable action point pertains to companies planning a safety campaign with their transporters. Safe commutation and transportation of material, without accidents reduces wastage of material, loss of life and money, enabling sustainability. According to a UN study, the Indian economy loses 3 percent of its GDP every year to road accidents. Research helps in understanding the causes of accidents, nature of terrain and timings at night that are prone to accidents. These learnings and messages could be clearly communicated by companies to their transporters, partners and drivers before releasing a vehicle.

Data analytics and digitalization at the factory level can save a lot of wastage, which can impact the sustainability of an organisation and its ecosystem.

In the global market, products and services created through sustainable means demands a huge premium due to the quality and purity of the processes associated with it. So, it will be highly remunerative for companies to spend that extra amount on technology for manufacturing that reduce carbon footprints.

It is noteworthy that sustainability necessitates a top-down approach. It always starts with a vision, a commitment from the senior management with necessary focus. This should be followed by an investment in technology and culture based behavioral safety training. The focus should be on transforming the behavior and culture through practices and processes that embeds sustainability in every move of an organisation as well as its value chain participants.

(Viswanathan Rajamanickam is Business Planning Team Lead – Automotive, Metals and Lifestyle, IMEA Region, Henkel Adhesive Technologies)