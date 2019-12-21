App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Industry captains discuss road map for USD 5 trillion economy

The executives stressed on the need for Indian manufacturing to become globally competitive and join global value chain as the key ingredients for becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

From policy stability to emphasis on exports of local goods, key industry players on Saturday discussed and suggested measures for making India a USD 5 trillion economy. SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, Cadila Healthcare Chairman Pankaj R Patel, Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal and JK Paper Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania took part in the discussion during a session on 'India: Roadmap to a USD 5 trillion economy' organised by industry chamber FICCI here.

The executives stressed on the need for Indian manufacturing to become globally competitive and join global value chain as the key ingredients for becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

"If we have to reach the level of USD 5 trillion economy by the next five years, we have to be globally competitive. India also needs to increase its exports of steel and other manufactured items," SAIL Chairman Chaudhary said.

Close

Cadila Healthcare Chairman Patel said that policy stability is required for any business to grow. "Without policy stability it becomes impossible for industry to plan long-term goals."

related news

"We all know that manufacturing is not something we can decide today and begin the production tomorrow. It takes time. Besides, innovation has the most important role to play for any industry to survive," he said.

Bharti Enterprises' Rajan Mittal suggested that the government should focus on strengthening the digital backbone of the country.

Industry has been disrupted, he said adding that government's intervention is needed.

J K Paper's Singhania said the country's manufacturing sector first needs to become internally competitive as several factors are still holding it back including the multiplicity of regulations from different regulators.

ITC CMD Puri said that "farming is a large employer. Lots of jobs were created in the post-harvest management".

"Even the food processing segment has the largest employment to capital ratio. We need to plug into the global value chains in value-added agricultural products," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 21, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.