Industry body calls for PLI scheme in upcoming budget to boost space tech manufacturing

Aihik Sur
Jan 02, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Production-linked incentive will not only encourage domestic manufacturers but it will also attract foreign space companies to manufacture in India, said SatCom Industry Association of India

SatCom Industry Association of India (SIA-India), whose members include Dhruva Space, Astrogate, GalaxEye, and others, has urged the government to include a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for space tech players in the upcoming budget.

"PLI will not only encourage domestic manufacturers but it will also attract foreign space companies to manufacture in India. Foreign companies can establish their presence by partnering with Indian startups in order to be part of space ecosystem in India," a memorandum by SIA-India said.

The nation witnessed numerous private satellite launches in 2022, including its first private rocket launch, which attracted the attention of the subcontinent and the entire world. The industry is now hoping for increased government attention in the upcoming budget to help the sector grow even more.

The industry body stated in the memorandum that the Indian government must develop policies to create a space manufacturing platform that can keep up with global advancements.

In this regard, the SIA-India recommended the introduction of a PLI scheme for the space sector.

The industry body urged the government to introduce the scheme in the areas of critical payload manufacturing, testing facilities, and space parks.