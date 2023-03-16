 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industries stocking up on coal before the summer crunch

Bloomberg
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

Although supplies to non-power industries have improved in recent months, companies remain wary of shipments thinning out when demand from power stations soars during the hot season starting in April.

Industries in India, including metals producers and paper makers, are stockpiling coal to avert shortages during the summer, when heat-waves are expected to drive consumption of the country’s main power generation fuel.

Although supplies to non-power industries have improved in recent months, companies remain wary of shipments thinning out when demand from power stations soars during the hot season starting in April. The fear of disruptions to mine output when monsoon rains begin a couple of months later is also a factor.

High demand periods put the country’s coal infrastructure to the test, forcing the government to prioritize supplies to power plants to avoid blackouts, while leaving other industries either starved of the fuel or paying a heavy price for cargoes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government aims to shield users from such volatility by raising coal output.

“Looking at the government’s efforts to deal with summer power demand, we’re moving in an organized manner to deal with any shortages or a price surge,” said Kusumakar Mishra, deputy general manager for raw materials at Kolkata-based Shyam Steel Manufacturing Ltd.