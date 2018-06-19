Industrial pollution in Kanpur: NGT directs CSIR to submit analysis reports of water, soil

The National Green Tribunal today directed the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to submit analysis reports of water and soil samples near three industries in Kanpur. A vacation bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra Rathore also directed CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research in Lucknow to place on record the estimate on expenses which may be incurred for the specialised study.

"The institute (CSIR) has mentioned about the requisite period to conduct the study about various impacts of the industry on water, soil, human health and environment which according to them needs five studies to be conducted and would take around six months to submit the report. However, the institute has further stated that analysis of water and soil sample from the same point, as collected by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) , may be submitted by July 2, 2018.

"In view of the above, we are of the view that presently the institute may send the analysis report of water and soil samples along with its opinion, before July 4, the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by BJP MP Devendra Singh Bhole seeking action against Mahadev Paper Mill, P R Industries and Ganesh Polymers Ltd in Kanpur for allegedly causing pollution.

The lawmaker had contended in his letter to the NGT that various complaints were made to district magistrate of Kanpur and the state pollution control board yet "nothing concrete" came out.

The green panel had earlier ordered joint inspection by the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control board and directed them to submit analysis report.

Later, the joint team had recommended that services of expert institutions like ICAR or Indian Institute of Toxicology Research can be undertaken for a detailed survey to find out impact of the pollution caused by these industries.