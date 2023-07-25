Industrial licences issued under IDR Act to be valid for 15 years from now

All industrial licences issued under IDR Act to be valid for 15 years

All industrial permits issued under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act will now have a 15-year validity period, the government announced on July 24, in a bid to boost the ease of doing business in India.

"In supersession of all earlier Press Notes, the period of validity of the industrial licence is being extended from three years to 15 years for all kinds of licences henceforth to be granted under the IDR Act in line with the validity of licences being issued for defence items as a measure for ease of doing business," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said, according to news agency PTI .

Streamlining the process for granting industrial licences, the DPIIT said a three-year extension may be granted by the relevant ministry based on guidelines.

It is applicable for the extension of the validity of a licence if the current licence holder hasn't begun production within 15 years of receiving it.

"The application for extension of licence should be submitted to the concerned administrative ministry or explosive section, prior to the expiry of 15 years period or otherwise specified for the commencement of commercial production," the guidelines said.

The PTI report added that applicants should meet certain conditions at the time of applying for an extension.

The project must be completed, with the land acquired under the ownership or leased for a minimum of 30 years; the construction should be complete, and the plant and machinery should be operational.

