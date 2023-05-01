 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industrial and warehousing demand rises 11% YoY in Q1: Report

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

Vacancy levels across the top five cities dropped by 170 basis points YoY during Q1 2023 to 8.1 percent.

Leasing of industrial and warehousing space rose 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 7.2 million square feet (msf) during the January-March period across five major cities, driven by higher demand from third-party logistics and e-commerce firms, according to Colliers India.

The report stated that Delhi-NCR continued to lead in demand with a 29 percent share, followed by Mumbai.

Third-party logistics (3PL) players accounted for 41 percent of the demand, followed by the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector at 12 percent.

"The demand from the retail and FMCG sectors saw a three-fold rise YoY as they expanded their presence in larger markets such as Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. This increase in industrial warehousing space uptake aligns well with the growth in private consumption in the domestic economy," the report added.