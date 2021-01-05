IndusInd Bank’s loans grow by 3.2% in December quarter

IndusInd Bank | The stock has fallen-40 percent in 2020 to Rs 912.90 as of December 29, 2020 from 1510.00 on December 31, 2019.

IndusInd Bank said on January 5 that it had seen a provisional loan growth at 3.2 percent as at end December on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis while deposits grew by 5 percent.

The total loan book grew to Rs 2,07,691 crore at the end of December compared with Rs 2,01,247 crore in the preceding quarter while deposits grew to Rs 2,39,600 crore from Rs 2,28,279 crore in the September quarter, the bank said in a notification to exchanges.

The share of CASA deposits stood at 40.5 percent in December quarter compared with 40.4 percent in the September quarter, the bank said.

On January 4, Yes Bank said its total loans had grown by 1.3 percent in the December quarter to Rs 1,69,050 crore from Rs 1,66,923 crore in the September quarter. Gross retail disbursements in the quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 percent compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter.

Credit to deposit ratio in the December quarter stood at 115.6 percent as compared with 122.9 percent in the previous quarter. Liquidity coverage ratio, a key financial indicator, stood at 115.5 percent compared with 107.3 percent in the previous quarter.

As against this, Kerala-based CSB Bank managed a Q-O-Q loan growth of 5.2 percent while Karur Vysya logged a 9 percent growth over the quarter in loans. Kerala based Federal Bank said it grew the loan book by 2.3 per cent in the December quarter.

Despite the high risk aversion on the part of depositors after the Yes Bank fiasco, smaller private banks still manage to attract depositors, particularly, cheaper retail deposits. Growing CASA is key since this brings down the overall cost of funds. But, challenges persist on the loan growth as demand remains muted due to the overall economic slowdown and impact of Covid-19.

This was reflected in the RBI credit growth numbers as well. Bank credit grew by 6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in November compared with 7.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous year, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

“The SCBs continue to remain risk averse due to the pandemic-led uncertainty and due to asset quality concerns. In addition to this, though the interest rates of SCBs are falling (by 115bps from November 2019 to November 2020) we are not seeing a pickup in the incremental credit,” rating agency CARE said in a note on January 4.

Credit to industry contracted marginally by 0.7 percent in November 2020 as compared with 2.4 percent growth in November 2019, mainly due to contraction in credit to large industries by 1.8 percent in November, according to RBI data. However, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 20.9 percent in November vis-a-vis contraction of 2.4 percent a year ago.