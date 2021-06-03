IndusInd Bank shares take a beating after year-old report of Cayman Islands cancelling Hinduja Bank permit resurfaces

live bse live

The share price of Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank fell as much as six per cent in early trade on June 3 after year-old reports of the Cayman Island monetary authority cancelling Hinduja Bank's licence resurfaced.

Shares fell 6 per cent to Rs 964.05 apiece from the previous close. At the time of filing this story, the share price is trading at Rs 983.95 apiece or 4.29 per cent from the previous close.

Hindujas, the promoters of IndusInd Bank, also control the Hinduja Bank, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

In May 2020, the Cayman Islands Monetary authority cancelled the bank’s permit citing various rule violations and governance issues.

The violations include non-compliance to money laundering rules, the appointment of directors and disclosure of certain details in connection with the sale of shares of the bank, the report said.

Hinduja Bank was established in 1978 and became a Swiss-regulated bank in 1994.

As well as its base in Geneva, Hinduja Bank operates subsidiaries in Chennai, Dubai, London, Mauritius, Paris and New York.

It is the banking arm of the Mumbai-headquartered Hinduja Group, a multi-industry Indian conglomerate with operations in over 35 countries.